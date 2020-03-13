Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.76% of Camping World worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 305.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 12.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Camping World by 47.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Brent L. Moody bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 278,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,208.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $537,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 257,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,592.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 195,750 shares of company stock worth $1,576,790. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $964.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

