Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

