Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWB. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

CWB stock opened at C$20.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.75. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$20.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.61.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Christopher Hector Fowler bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,713,896. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Joan Graham bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.91 per share, with a total value of C$31,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$432,335.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

