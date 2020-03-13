Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Capital One Financial worth $73,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of COF stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.93. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

