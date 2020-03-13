Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.29% from the stock’s previous close.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,268,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,236. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Capri has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,707,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Capri by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 17,427.7% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.