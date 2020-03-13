Cardano Price Hits $0.0286 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Indodax and ABCC. Cardano has a market capitalization of $740.61 million and $137.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00022747 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.63 or 0.03480267 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009331 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00019640 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bittrex, Binance, Indodax, Cryptohub, Coinbe, HitBTC, Bitbns, Altcoin Trader, Cryptomate, ABCC, OKEx, Coinnest, CoinFalcon, Exmo, Upbit, DragonEX, Huobi and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

