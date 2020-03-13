Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $45.55. 1,832,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,033. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

