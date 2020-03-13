Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$118.71.

CJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,081.55.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$82.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$73.22 and a 12 month high of C$123.75.

Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

