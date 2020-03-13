Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) Insider Adrian Cook Buys 128,205 Shares

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) insider Adrian Cook acquired 128,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$24,999.98 ($17,730.48).

Shares of CVN traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting A$0.15 ($0.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,578,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,000. The company has a quick ratio of 127.47, a current ratio of 127.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.35. Carnarvon Petroleum Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.24 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.63 ($0.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $234.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

Carnarvon Petroleum Company Profile

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Phoenix project located in the Bedout Sub-basin within the greater Roebuck Basin; Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

