CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRRFY. Goldman Sachs Group raised CARREFOUR SA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CARREFOUR SA/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get CARREFOUR SA/S alerts:

Shares of CRRFY stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $2.73. 1,192,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,368. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

CARREFOUR SA/S Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.