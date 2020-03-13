Castle Market Cap Tops $68,003.08 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $68,003.08 and $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Castle has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00887555 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00026975 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,096,701 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

