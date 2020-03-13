Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $92.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.