CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the February 13th total of 278,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $106,823.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $43,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,717.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,197,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after purchasing an additional 570,843 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,021,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 941,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBZ. ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

CBZ traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. 46,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,562. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

