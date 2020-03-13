CCUniverse Market Capitalization Achieves $13,200.08 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $13,200.08 and approximately $2,000.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 65.9% lower against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006529 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000152 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.