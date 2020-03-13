CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 37,264 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 88,108 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CDK Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 317,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

CDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

