Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Cut to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CERC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of CERC opened at $2.04 on Friday. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 113.66% and a negative return on equity of 121.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerecor will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 630.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

