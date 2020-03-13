Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 79,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.05. 1,847,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,750. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

