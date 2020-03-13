CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,236 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.47% of CGI worth $106,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CGI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,040,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,701 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,311,000 after buying an additional 146,122 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CGI by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,613,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,548,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,976,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,376,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CGI by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,875,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after buying an additional 114,164 shares during the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

CGI stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. 558,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,832. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.46. CGI Inc has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.