Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 16,072 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Illinois Tool Works worth $294,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,093,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $140.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.92 and its 200 day moving average is $169.64.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

