Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,139,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,580 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 3.82% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $251,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 250.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

SPSB stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $31.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86.

