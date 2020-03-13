Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $270.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,962,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,370 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $270,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.13 and a twelve month high of $95.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.