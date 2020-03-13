Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $288.69 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,056 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Kinder Morgan worth $288,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

KMI opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

