Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $360.11 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Accenture worth $360,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

NYSE ACN opened at $152.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

