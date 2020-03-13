Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,634,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,801 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 1.83% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $248,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,824,000 after buying an additional 157,878 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 459,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,662,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,486,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.