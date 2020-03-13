Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102,409 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 1.80% of Genuine Parts worth $277,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Stephens boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

GPC stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average is $98.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

