Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,681,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 7.93% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $266,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,990,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,505.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 62,934 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 58,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 423,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 47,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average is $69.65. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

