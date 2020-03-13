Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 112,528 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,714,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,528 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 22.76% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $285,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 77,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $42.88.

