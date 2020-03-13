Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 91,252 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,491,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,252 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $323,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $73.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

