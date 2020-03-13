Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,138 Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORR. TheStreet cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring acquired 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,179 shares in the company, valued at $229,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CORR stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $345.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 1.53. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 17.16 and a quick ratio of 17.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.33%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

