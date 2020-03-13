Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 163,041 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 163,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $2.53 on Friday. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $448.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President R Jarrett Lilien acquired 23,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $100,939.41. Insiders have bought 325,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,944 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

