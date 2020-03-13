Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 194,423 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,423 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Arcos Dorados worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 21.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

ARCO stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

