Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 38,759 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,759 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 120.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 43.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Thompson acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNOB stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $703.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNOB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

