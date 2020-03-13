Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 45,399 Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of TG Therapeutics worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $8.18 on Friday. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $995.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

