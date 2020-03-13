Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,565 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 205.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 271,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 182,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 84,725 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,831,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average of $84.51. The company has a current ratio of 59.07, a quick ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.65. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.21 per share, with a total value of $27,457.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 324,264 shares in the company, valued at $24,063,631.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. ValuEngine raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

