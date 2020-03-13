Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 48,752 Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Century Aluminum worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $5.06 on Friday. Century Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $428.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $177,459.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

