Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of First Defiance Financial worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDEF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 45.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 36.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,303 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDEF. BidaskClub cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Defiance Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

