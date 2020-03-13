Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 108,559 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 250,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,555,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 2,538.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQ opened at $18.54 on Friday. IQIYI Inc has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.40.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. IQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. CLSA raised IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.