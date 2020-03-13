Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Tenable worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 333.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Tenable by 27.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $163,409.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $361,563.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,866,980.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TENB opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.30. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. ValuEngine raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

