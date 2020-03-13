Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Athenex worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Athenex by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Athenex by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 606,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,815,631.08. Also, Director Manson Fok acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 659,302 shares of company stock worth $9,331,461. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $854.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.23. Athenex Inc has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

