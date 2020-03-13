Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,026 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 35,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 57,108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 5,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $8.37 on Friday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $942.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

