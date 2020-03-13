Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,053,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,894,183 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 5.75% of Frontier Communications worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 15.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 48.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 121,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,766,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 578.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 113,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

Shares of FTR stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.35. Frontier Communications Corp has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTR shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.27.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.