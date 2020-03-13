Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.01 Million Position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 650,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of Modine Manufacturing worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOD. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 54,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 83,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of MOD opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

