Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.20 Million Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Chico’s FAS worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.23. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.68 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.29%. This is a boost from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,750.00%.

CHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

