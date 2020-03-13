Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of CareDx worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 340,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 544,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 217,138 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. CareDx Inc has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $725.27 million, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.96.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $266,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,817.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,390 shares of company stock worth $689,714 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.