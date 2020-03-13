Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.83% of Diplomat Pharmacy worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

NYSE DPLO opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

