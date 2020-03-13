Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 78,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,248.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

