Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.99 Million Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director G. Thomas Hough purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $184,435.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:HVT opened at $13.72 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $278.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Haverty Furniture Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 68.38%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.