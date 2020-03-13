Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,292 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CHCT. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.85 million, a PE ratio of 95.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.35%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.