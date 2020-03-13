Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Argan worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Argan in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Argan by 1,073.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Argan in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of Argan stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. Argan had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.