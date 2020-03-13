Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of World Acceptance worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in World Acceptance by 24.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $58.00 on Friday. World Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $175.78. The company has a current ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.14.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

